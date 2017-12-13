Aligarh: Scuffle breaks out between BJP, BSP workers after Corporator takes oath in Urdu

The Pandemonium broke out at Aligarh Municipal Corporation on Tuesday as scuffle erupted between members of BJP and BSP after one of the newly elected corporators Mayor Mohammad Furqan from BSP took oath in Urdu.

Confirming the incident, Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod, Aligarh DM said,''Some people objected & raised slogans during the ceremony. We received information that a Councillor tried taking oath in Urdu. We'll probe recording of the ceremony & take action if we find this to be true. No religious slogans were raised.''

The incident comes days after BSP leader and newly-elected Meerut mayor Sunita Verma categorically stated that national song Vande Mataram will not be sung ahead of the board meetings.

