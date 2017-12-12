After his road show was cancelled, Modi takes to the sea: Find out how

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Ahmedabad was cancelled. The PM has now opted for another plan that possibly could be a first.

The PM would use a sea plane to take off from the Sabarmati river. The plane would land on the pond of the Dharoi dam from where Modi will proceed to the temple of Ambaji by road.

This would be the first instance of a sea plane taking off in India. While taking a dig at the Congress, Modi said that the party can't even imagine development work like this.

The PM later tweeted, " we will not be. Able to build airports everywhere so we will focus on waterways. As many as 106 waterways have been planned in the country.

The PM also tweeted, " tomorrow on this Sabarmati river at 9.30 am, a plane will land. I will be on that sea plane and will go to Dharoi dam and then offer prayers at Ambaji."

The BJP chief, Amit Shah issued a statement from the media centre in which he said that PM would take to the waterway to promote Gujarat tourism.

OneIndia News