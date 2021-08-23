Afghanistan crisis: Govt calls for all party meet

Govt to brief all political parties on developments in Afghanistan

New Delhi, Aug 23: The government has called for an all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss the Afghanistan crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the foreign ministry to brief the floor leaders of the political parties on the ongoing developments in Afghanistan.

Taking to Twitter, Foreign Minister, S Jaishankar said in view of the developments in Afghanistan, PM Modi has instructed that MEA brief floor leaders of political parties. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi will be intimidating with further details, he also said.

In the wake of the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, India has allowed the operation of two flights a day from Kabul. India further assured it would help Hindus, Sikhs and its friends in Afghanistan.

Over 700 Indians evacuated from Afghanistan so far

The situation has been worsening in Afghanistan following the takeover by the Taliban.

With six flights of the Indian Air Force and Air India undertaking missions so far in Afghanistan, the number of Indians evacuated from the war torn country has crossed 700.

Two more flights would be flying into Kabul today to evacuate more Indians. The evacuation mission began from August 16 onwards and in extremely tough conditions, scores of Indians were evacuated from Afghanistan that was taken over by the Taliban earlier this month.

