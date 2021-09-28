Actor Deepanshu Goyal says that he absolutely loves the work of ace stylist and designer Suresh Ganesha

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

The young actor is spellbound with the work Suresh Ganesha has been doing in the entertainment world.

There are tons of success stories from across different industries to look up to. However, a few success stories have the power and impact to inspire the lives of others as well. The entertainment industry is one, which has given birth to many such talented beings, not in one, but in different verticals, be it in acting, direction, music or designing. All these individuals have somewhere played a huge role knowingly or unknowingly in the growth of other budding talents. Recently, a growing actor from the Indian TV industry named Deepanshu Goyal confessed how he was spellbound by the work of ace stylist, designer and entrepreneur Suresh Ganesha.

Deepanshu Goyal, who himself has enthralled audiences with his acting and performing skills in the entertainment niche, says that he is a big fan of designer Suresh Ganesha, who has rich years of experience in the industry and has worked along with some of the great artists as well. Deepanshu Goyal has not just entertained audiences on TV but has been making it huge even in the OTT space, which has boomed since the last few years, offering a pool of opportunities for actors.

Suresh Ganesha, originally Suresh Ganesha Patel, is known as a top designer in the industry, whose passion has helped him take over the fashion industry, earning him a mammoth of clients, including celebrities like Kailash Kher, Jasleen Matharu, Abhijeet Sawant and Salman Khan's sister Shweta Rohira, among others. Apart from being an ace stylist and designer, Suresh Ganesha is also an entrepreneur who owns "Boy London Clothing Pvt Ltd", offering an option for people of all ages and a top-notch collection with great quality and also owns "MAML" a leisure brand.

Deepanshu Goyal believes that Suresh Ganesha has been doing exceedingly well in the industry as a personal stylist for many and wishes that someday he may get the opportunity to work with him and wear his designs.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 16:09 [IST]