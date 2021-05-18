74-year-old actor Randhir Kapoor discharged from hospital

Gauahar Khan's team says actor complying with BMC norms on COVID-19

Mumbai, May 18: Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, who was admitted to a hospital here after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, has been discharged, a hospital source said Tuesday.

The 74-year-old actor returned home on Sunday from the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where he was under treatment since April 28.

"(Randhir Kapoor) He is doing well and was discharged from the hospital on Sunday," a hospital insider told PTI.

He was previously shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for a day or two.

Randhir Kapoor, the eldest son of celebrated actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, lost his two younger brothers -- Rishi Kapoor (67) due to cancer and Rajiv Kapoor (58), following a heart attack, within a span of one year.

He is best known for his roles in "Kal Aaj Aur Kal", "Jawani Diwani" and "Raampur Ka Lakshman". Some of his recent outings include the "Housefull" series.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 13:19 [IST]