    Delhi: Couple stab 40-year-old man to death following quarrel over Rs 100

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 17: A couple allegedly stabbed a 40-year-old man to death following a quarrel over Rs 100 in Delhi, police said on Sunday.

    The police have arrested Reshma in connection with the incident, while her husband Jitender is on the run.

    The deceased has been identified as Ajeet, a resident of Mangolpuri, they said.

    On Sunday at 2:45 pm, police received information regarding the incident.

    Police reached Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where on enquiry, it was found that Ajeet was brought to the hospital by his father. He was declared brought dead, having one stab injury behind his right knee, a senior police officer said. During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Jitender asked Ajeet to repay him Rs 100 on Sunday.

    On the issue, a heated argument ensued between them which led to a quarrel. Ajeet beat the accused on the spot and refused to pay money, police said. Thereafter, Jitender went to his home, brought a knife and his wife also accompanied him.

    They attacked Ajeet with the knife and fled from the spot thereafter, the police said. Ajeet succumbed to his injury due to excessive bleeding the police officer said.

    Story first published: Monday, May 17, 2021, 10:44 [IST]
    X