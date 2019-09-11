50 yr old man found living with his sister's corpse in Dum Dum

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Sep 11: The body of a woman was found in a decomposed state from a house at Jagadish Pally in Dum Dum on Tuesday. Cops found that the brother of the deceased Ruma Dutta, 50-year-old malnourished Biswarup Dutta was found living with the corpse and was not aware that his 54-year-old sister had died.

The incident came to the light after stench emanating from the house alerted neighbours. The Dum Dum police forcefully entered the ground floor flat of the two-storey building to find Biswarup guarding his sister Ruma's body lying on the floor with her face down.

According to the Police, the two were suffering from malnutrition after days of starvation, and the ailing woman had fallen flat on her face while trying to walk. A sudden cardiac arrest could have caused her death. Her brother, a mentally challenged person, couldn't contact anybody and was still sitting beside the body.

Metro services hit after woman attempts suicide on tracks

In June 2015, a spine-chilling incident had shocked the entire city- a man, identified as Partha De, was also found living with the body of his elder sister and carcasses of his two pet dogs at Robinson Street in Kolkata. The body had decomposed so much that it had literally turned into a skeleton. De allegedly had some mental illness and also believed that his sister Debjani was alive. He was treated and reportedly he lead a normal life for some time. He lived at Mother's House. After a few days, he bought a flat at Watgunge where he later reportedly committed suicide.

The police are waiting for the autopsy report. Cops are on talk with the relatives of Ruma and Biswarup. Biswarup has been handed over to his kin and cops suggested that he needed proper medical help to overcome his illness.