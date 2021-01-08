4 dead, 7 hospitalised after consuming liquor in UP; CM Yogi orders strict action

Liquor shops in New Delhi to remain open for one more hour

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Lucknow, Jan 08: At least four people died and seven were hospitalised after consuming liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action against the culprit and the distillery.

"Three police personnel including Station Incharge suspended. Further investigation underway," SSP Bulandshahr said.

The deceased include Satish, 35, Kalua, 40, Ranjit, 40, and Sukhpal 60.

The incident took place in Jeetgadhi village in the Sikandarabad area on Thursday night.

All victims consumed liquor and went to their respective homes. After two to three hours, they started vomiting and their condition worsened, according to reports.

The police spokesman said that efforts were on to arrest the liquor seller. Further investigations are underway.