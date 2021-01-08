YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020 #USCapitol
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    4 dead, 7 hospitalised after consuming liquor in UP; CM Yogi orders strict action

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Jan 08: At least four people died and seven were hospitalised after consuming liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action against the culprit and the distillery.

    4 dead, 7 hospitalised after consuming liquor in UP; CM Yogi orders strict action
    Representational Image

    "Three police personnel including Station Incharge suspended. Further investigation underway," SSP Bulandshahr said.

    The deceased include Satish, 35, Kalua, 40, Ranjit, 40, and Sukhpal 60.

    The incident took place in Jeetgadhi village in the Sikandarabad area on Thursday night.

    All victims consumed liquor and went to their respective homes. After two to three hours, they started vomiting and their condition worsened, according to reports.

    The police spokesman said that efforts were on to arrest the liquor seller. Further investigations are underway.

    More LIQUOR News

    Read more about:

    liquor uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Friday, January 8, 2021, 12:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X