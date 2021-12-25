YouTube
    2 terrorists gunned down in J&K's Shopian

    Srinagar, Dec 25: Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday, December 25, 2021, police said.

    Representational Image

    The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Chowgam area of Shopian, in south Kashmir, after inputs were received about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

    He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon a search party of the security forces, which retaliated.

    The exchange of firing was going on when last reports came in, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 11:32 [IST]
    X