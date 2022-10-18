Assam Direct Recruitment: SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results out; How to check

India vs South Africa T20 cricket streaming details: Where to watch 2nd match in your country live online?

Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 18: Assam Direct Recruitment: Assam State Level Recruitment Commission has declared direct recruitment results for grade 4 posts on Tuesday. Candidates can check their Assam direct recruitment results for 2022 on sebaonline.org.

The Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 is being held to fulfill a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts.

Assam SLRC Grade 4 results 2022: How to check result

Visit the official website sebaonline.org.

Choose Grade 4 results 2022 link on the homepage

Login by entering the required details

Download and take a printout for future reference