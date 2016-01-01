  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 1: The ambitious Odd-even formula of Arvind Kejriwal led AAP government to curb pollution level in Delhi kicks off on Friday.

    As per the scheme, cars bearing odd-numbered registration plates shall ply on city roads today while those with even number plates, if taken out, will attract a penalty of Rs 2,000 under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

    The scheme has hit the roads on trial basis for 15 days from the beginning of new year.

