Pics: Odd-even formula to curb pollution kicks off in Delhi

Feature

oi-Jagriti Kumari

New Delhi, Jan 1: The ambitious Odd-even formula of Arvind Kejriwal led AAP government to curb pollution level in Delhi kicks off on Friday.

As per the scheme, cars bearing odd-numbered registration plates shall ply on city roads today while those with even number plates, if taken out, will attract a penalty of Rs 2,000 under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The scheme has hit the roads on trial basis for 15 days from the beginning of new year.