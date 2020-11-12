YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 12: An image of a Shivling from a Temple in Jharkhand claiming that it was broken by Muslims has gone viral on the social media.

    Fake: Muslims did not damage Shivling at Ranchi Temple

    It has been claimed that in Ranchi, some anti-social elements broke a Shivling at Shiva Temple in the Upper Bazar's Rangrez Gali. What the Muslims want to prove by this. If the Hindus do not awaken, then we will have to remain slave all the time, a tweet also said.

    This is a fake claim. In fact the Shivling was damaged by a mentally deranged man. A reverse image search found that the incident took place on November 5 at the Shiva Temple in Ranchi's Rangrez Gali.

    The police while analysing the CCTV footage found that the Shivling was damaged by a mentally unstable man. The police sai that they were still searching for the person and according to accounts by the locals, the man in question is an mentally unstable man.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Shivling in Jharkhand Temple damaged by Muslims

    Conclusion

    Shivling was damaged by mentally unstable man

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Thursday, November 12, 2020, 12:54 [IST]
