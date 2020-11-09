Fake: Time magazine didn’t publish story that it was time for Trump to go

Fake: Video of Muslim girl being thrown to the ground by police is not from France

New Delhi, Nov 09: The US presidential election was a closely fought one. While Joe Biden has declared the election, incumbent Donald Trump has refused to concede.

Now there is a post on the social media which has gone viral. It claims that the Time magazine has published a report stating it is time to go for Donald Trump. Users have said, ' loving the Time magazine front cover #TrumpOut.'

OneIndia checked the Time Magazine covers in recently weeks. We found no such article or cover. Moreover the standard practise by Time is to mention the date of issue on the right hand side of the cover. On the both the website of the magazine is also mentioned.

In the viral photo showing the cover both the date and the website of the magazine is not mentioned.

It may be recalled that the same image of the cover was in circulation in May. The spokesperson for Time had said then that this image was not a genuine one. Hence what is in circulation is fake.

