    Fake: Karnataka government has not declared holidays for colleges from March 15

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 15: On Sunday, colleges were flooded with calls after a fake circular stated that holidays would be declared for colleges from March 15 to March 30 in Karnataka.

    However this circular was floated on the social media is fake. The government of Karnataka has not declared holidays for colleges between March 15 and 30.

    Representational Image

    "This is fake news. The fake circular has created panic and confusion among parents and students." The minister, also in charge of the Higher Education portfolio, added, "We will ask the cyber crime police to trace the origin of this fake circular and to take action against people behind it. None should play with children's future again," Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Dr. C N Ashwathnarayan said.

    Is there any lockdown in Karnataka? CM urges people to co-operate, hints at tougher curbs

    The Deputy CM also urged officials to file a cyber crime complaint for creating confusion among the students and the college management.

    The fake circular indicates that the dates of the original circular issued last year was tweaked and shared online. Officials said that a probe would be conducted following which the culprits will be booked.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Karnataka government declares holidays for colleges from March 15

    Conclusion

    The Karnataka government has made no such announcement

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Read more about:

    fake news buster karnataka government

