Is there any lockdown in Karnataka? CM urges people to co-operate, hints at tougher curbs

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Mar 15: With the number of new COVID-19 cases witnessing an uptick in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa appealed to the people to cooperate with the directions being issued by the government and to adhere to preventive measures in order to avoid another lockdown.''

Yediyurappa also ruled out imposing lockdown or night curfew for now but asked pandemic-weary citizens to strictly observe Covid protocols if they want to avoid another round of restriction.

Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rise in COVID-19 cases, complete lockdown in Nagpur from March 15

"Masks and social distancing measures will be compulsory and the government will limit the number of participants at marriages and other ceremonies."

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation temporarily suspended bus operations to Kolhapur in Maharashtra due to the ongoing border row between the two states, KSRTC officials said.