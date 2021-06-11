Fake: Google Meet, Zoom have not added feature letting host know what app participants use in background

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 11: With the pandemic continuing the use of platforms such as Zoom and Google Meet are heavily in use. Many use these platforms for video calls through which they attend meetings.

In the midst of this there is a message that has gone viral claiming that Google Meet will introduce a new feature soon in which the host will able to know which app the participants are using in the background.

Similarly another message has gone viral claiming that Zoom will introduce a new feature soon in which the host will able to know which app the participants are using in the background.

Google, Facebook updating website to reflect new grievance officer appointed under IT rules

Ironically both these messages have been attributed to Google Meet and Zoom respectively. OneIndia has found that these messages are fake and both the companies have not posted any such updates.

If one looks at the tweet from Google, it says it has been posted on Twitter Deck. However there is no such thing as Twitter Deck. The tool that allows real time tracking, organising and posting tweets is known as TweetDeck. Hence it is clear that the image shared is a morphed one.

In case of Zoom, the message has been posted under the id Zoom_us. However Zoom's official handle is @Zoom and it has been posting tweets on this handle.Last year Zoom had said in a tweet that as of April 2 2021, they had removed the attendee attention tracker feature as part of their commitment to the security and privacy of their customers.

Hence this shows that both Zoom and Google Meet have not added any new feature allowing the hosts to know which apps are being used by the participants in the background.

Fact Check Claim Zoom, Google Meet introduce feature that lets hosts know what app participants are using in the background Conclusion Zoom, Google Meet have not introduced such a feature Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in