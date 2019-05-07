Should Congress accept Modi’s challenge to fight last two phases in the name of Rajiv Gandhi?

New Delhi, May 07: Over two-and-a-half decades after Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated, the former prime minister's name has been dragged into the present day politics, and inevitably when that happens, the murmurs of Bofors scandal also begin. But the startling issue here is that Rajiv Gandhi's name was invoked by none other than Prime Minister Modi and not some local leader. Modi challenged the Congress to fight polls in the name of the 'Bofors-accused former PM'. Does it show that PM Modi has been rattled by the Congress' Rafale allegations? If the BJP's attempt is to make this a 'your defence deal' vs 'our defence deal' fight, then the Congress is at an advantage here.

Congress has a chance to build a narrative that the BJP was so spooked by Rafale allegations that they had to go back over two decades to come up with an argument to counter the Congress' charges. But then, over 75% of the polling in Lok Sabha election is over, and at this point would it be prudent for the Congress to hit back in the same breath. Because that would bring back nuances of Bofors scandal which have been forgotten now back. Rajiv Gandhi eventually did get a clean chit, but allowing details of Bofors scandal to emerge again could prove counterproductive for the Congress.

What is your say on the entire matter? Was it right on part of PM Modi to talk about a former PM who was killed 27 years ago? Does it show BJP's desperation? Should the Congress accept the challenge and come out all guns blazing with the facts of Bofors?

