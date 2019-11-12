  • search
Trending Maharashtra Ayodhya Verdict
For Chandigarh Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    On 550th Guru Nanak Jayanti Govt commutes death sentence of Punjab ex-CM's killer to life

    By
    |

    Chandigarh, Nov 12: The Union Home Ministry has commuted the death sentence of Babbar Khalsa terrorist Balwant Singh Rajoana, who was convicted for the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, who was sentenced to death in 2007 for the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh.

    According to report, the decision has been communicated to the Punjab government and Chandigarh administration. And the remission order will be pursued by the Chandigarh administration.

    Balwant Singh Rajoana
    Balwant Singh Rajoana

    Rajoana, 52, who is currently lodged in Patiala Central Jail, is the prime accused in the case and he will now serve life imprisonment. Beant Singh, credited for ending terrorism in Punjab, was assassinated along with 16 more people in an explosion outside the Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh on August 31, 1995. And was was sentenced to death in 2007 by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Chandigarh and his execution was scheduled for March 31, 2012.

    Stop 'eyeing' Punjab, won't succeed in 'nefarious designs': Amarinder to Pakistan

    As it is a case of Union Territory (UT), the Home Ministry has sent information to the UT administration.

    An official of Punjab government also confirmed that since he's lodged in Punjab jail, so the Punjab officials here also got the information.

    In September this year, the Home Ministry had approved the commutation of Rajoana's death sentence to a life term as a humanitarian gesture ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

    The official also said that the UT administration will be the one following it up on his remission.

    On the occassion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, besides Rajoana, the Home Ministry had also granted a special dispensation to eight other Sikh prisoners from various jails in the country.

    Stubble burning: 25 pc jump in Punjab; marginal drop in Haryana as compared to last year

    On March 28, 2012, the Home Ministry had stayed Rajoana's execution following clemency appeals filed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

    However, Dilawar Singh, a Punjab Police officer, had actually acted as a suicide bomber to assassinate Beant Singh. Rajoana was the second bomber in case Singh would have failed to kill the Congress leader.

    More CHANDIGARH News

    Read more about:

    killer death sentence assassination punjab

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 15:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue