East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022 out for post of Honorary Visiting Specialist (HVS)

    New Delhi, Oct 14: The East Coast Railway has released a recruitment notification for the post of Honorary Visiting Specialist (HVS). Eligible and interested candidates can submit the application form from 14.10.2022 within 30 days from the date of advertisement.

    East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

    Candidates must have completed Post Graduate degree from a recognized University with minimum of 3 years experience in the professional work related to concerned Specialty after obtaining P.G Degree.

    East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022 Age Limit:

    During first time engagement, the preferred age is between 30 years to 64 years. Upper age limit of continued engagement is 65 years.

    East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022 Salary:

    • Speciality Working hours Honorarium
    • Cardiology 2 hrs/day 4 days a week 40000/- P.M. (Super specialist)
    • Dermatology 2 hrs/day 2 days a week 16000/- P.M.
    • Psychiatry 2 hrs/day 2 days a week 16000/- P.M.
    • Physician 2 hrs/day 6 days a week 16000/- P.M.

    East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022 Selection Process:

    Selection will be based as per norms. The contracts may be terminated at any time, on one month notice on either side.

    How to apply for East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022

    The interested Doctors can be submit their resume along with their professional work experience and contact details address to Office of the Medical Director, Central Hospital,East Coast Railway, Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar-751017.

