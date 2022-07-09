Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Karunya KR-557' winning numbers and prize money

‘Not Nupur Sharma, it is the PM, it is the HM responsible….’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre

Thiruvananthapuram

Kochi, July 09: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Karunya KR-557' on Saturday at 3 pm.

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 80 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

1st Price - Rs. 80,00,000/-

KW 846690 (VAIKKOM)

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

KN 846690 KO 846690

KP 846690 KR 846690

KS 846690 KT 846690

KU 846690 KV 846690

KX 846690 KY 846690 KZ 846690

2nd Price - Rs. 5,00,000/-

KX 637610 (PATTAMBI)

3rd Price - Rs. 1,00,000/-

KN 699229

KO 498136

KP 268576

KR 363889

KS 431420

KT 681294

KU 109076

KV 624042

KW 369472

KX 401705

KY 135963

KZ 207623

4th Price - Rs. 5,000/-

0055 0581 1005 1377 1443 1554 1844 3033 3875 4213 4233 4693 4924 5870 8467 9366 9668 9839

5th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

0663 2395 3237 4748 5099 5988 6590 7616 8670 8865

6th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0632 0634 1372 2837 4418 4576 4758 5903 6303 7059 7660 7688 9477 9723

7th Price - Rs. 500/-

0024 0039 0236 0276 0312 0435 0592 0638 0734 0763 0978 1065 1121 1261 1363 1396 1635 1665 1667 1861 1883 2230 2488 2514 2773 3071 3532 3539 3734 4043 4168 4348 4706 4901 4943 5142 5306 5355 5671 5689 5717 5854 5971 6057 6079 6257 6461 6580 6747 6782 6819 6934 6943 7072 7157 7375 7412 7669 7801 7831 7859 7874 8051 8094 8238 8297 8545 8685 8788 8805 8878 8952 9024 9392 9637 9682 9735 9836 9869 9934

8th Price - Rs. 100/-

0020 0171 0179 0396 0507 0520 0644 0664 0801 1008 1199 1274 1356 1373 1437 1776 1790 1818 1828 1830 1885 1981 2021 2139 2244 2361 2385 2406 2520 2980 3014 3114 3145 3246 3496 3531 3701 3703 3741 3798 3890 3967 3973 4071 4123 4145 4170 4249 4389 4447 4528 4571 4690 4907 4939 4950 4974 5027 5184 5254 5545 5688 5718 5740 5804 5991 6074 6087 6156 6213 6321 6439 6490 6495 6604 6665 6736 6841 7027 7099 7171 7291 7451 7471 7506 7531 7606 7631 7658 7677 7695 7760 7869 8012 8032 8055 8064 8098 8285 8323 8509 8736 8776 8777 8799 8832 8866 8889 8965 9001 9054 9064 9268 9358 9446 9453 9484 9505 9534 9589 9623 9701 9722 9958

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Karunya KR-555' Result Today 09-07-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

Story first published: Saturday, July 9, 2022, 16:12 [IST]