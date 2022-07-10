Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-7' winning numbers list for July 10

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, July 10: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-7' on Sunday.

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 1 crore. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 5,000. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

4th Prize: Rs 2,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Checking the Winning Numbers

1st Price - Rs. 1,00,00,000/-(1 crore)

FL 210064

2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-(10 Lakh)

FA 195940

3rd Price - Rs. 5,000/-

9548 0533 6405 8664 8250 8757 7162 5024 3043 3800 7532 2324 0877 3464 6434 2811 8162 3961 8207 1087 7919 2578 9550

4th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

0837 1693 2626 2789 3846 4230 4440 6488 7045 7169 7682 8884

5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

0287 0633 0987 1559 2423 2914 2937 3259 5146 5782 5998 6257 6661 6693 7016 7517 7632 7753 8437 8558 9277 9589 9641 9969

6th Price - Rs. 500/-

0091 0336 0491 0635 0675 0711 0760 0891 0921 0939 0943 0983 1037 1041 1200 1372 1449 1492 1521 1598 1658 1737 1868 1879 2272 2337 2386 2506 2657 2809 3104 3153 3288 3294 3463 3510 3569 3598 3712 3758 3770 3817 4063 4227 4265 4512 4558 4604 4621 4713 5168 5192 5521 5553 5827 5974 6115 6120 6231 6344 6416 6516 6692 6806 6810 6995 6998 7095 7297 7394 7581 7603 7606 7669 7735 7845 7870 8003 8047 8208 8224 8274 8572 8831 8939 9011 9103 9124 9127 9166 9274 9400 9419 9612 9692 9813

7th Price - Rs. 100/-

0086 0223 0280 0290 0356 0600 0702 0710 0854 0867 0870 1019 1076 1099 1129 1146 1488 1498 1691 1718 1758 1908 1911 1917 1927 1974 2022 2081 2092 2252 2257 2335 2511 2559 2584 2640 2648 2855 2885 2953 2955 3069 3071 3121 3318 3377 3411 3454 3523 3646 3736 3746 3784 4091 4116 4159 4211 4408 4595 4631 4677 4861 4885 5009 5160 5199 5246 5335 5370 5863 5903 5904 6012 6049 6107 6131 6135 6263 6323 6341 6483 6533 6563 6828 6917 6931 7191 7307 7356 7370 7390 7486 7507 7509 7579 7654 7670 7679 7695 7697 8101 8222 8378 8477 8516 8571 8583 8783 8788 8821 8868 9151 9159 9190 9233 9291 9329 9389 9438 9441 9595 9619 9682 9713 9806 9863

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-5 Result Today 10-7-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.