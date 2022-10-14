Goa: Man arrested for recording video of girl in hostel bathroom in Panaji

Goa: Eight Cong MLAs who joined BJP recently to meet PM Modi

Panaji

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Panaji, Oct 14: A 25-year-old man was arrested by the Goa Police on Friday for allegedly recording video of a girl while she was taking a bath in the Girls Hostel washroom.

'The accused person has been identified as Cipson Gomes,' Panaji Police inspector Nikhil Palekar told news agency IANS.

Speaking to reporter,Palekar said that the accused person climbed the building using pipes and then recorded video while the complainant was taking a bath.

Fact Check: Deepfake video shared as Putin’s double fighting on Ukraine frontline

"The accused person has been arrested," he said.

Police are further investigating the case.

Story first published: Friday, October 14, 2022, 15:21 [IST]