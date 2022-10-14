For Quick Alerts
Goa: Man arrested for recording video of girl in hostel bathroom in Panaji
Panaji
Panaji, Oct 14: A 25-year-old man was arrested by the Goa Police on Friday for allegedly recording video of a girl while she was taking a bath in the Girls Hostel washroom.
'The accused person has been identified as Cipson Gomes,' Panaji Police inspector Nikhil Palekar told news agency IANS.
Speaking to reporter,Palekar said that the accused person climbed the building using pipes and then recorded video while the complainant was taking a bath.
"The accused person has been arrested," he said.
Police are further investigating the case.
Story first published: Friday, October 14, 2022, 15:21 [IST]