Former Goa minister Pandurang Raut no more

Panaji, Oct 03: Former Goa transport minister Pandurang Raut passed away on Monday after a brief illness, sources close to his family said.

He was 76. Raut was not keeping good health for some time. He passed away at his residence in Bicholim in North Goa on Monday morning.

The former Bicholim MLA was an active member of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party till he formed the Goa Praja Party in 2017.

He was elected as an MLA for the first time in 1989 on the MGP ticket from Bicholim and once again in 1999.

He served as a Cabinet minister between February 1991 and April 1994.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane expressed condolences.

Saddened by the demise of Former Goa Minister Shri Pandurang Raut. His contribution in Development of Goa and his service to the people will always be remembered.



Saddened by the demise of Former Goa Minister Shri Pandurang Raut. His contribution to the Development of Goa and his service to the people will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to the family. May God bestow sadgati to the departed soul. Om Shanti, the chief minister tweeted.

Story first published: Monday, October 3, 2022, 11:53 [IST]