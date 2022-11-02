6-year-old drowns in swimming pool in Goa hotel

As per constitutional norms: Goa Speaker on merger of Cong MLAs with BJP

Panaji

oi-PTI

Panaji, Nov 2: A six-year-old boy from Mumbai who was holidaying with his parents in Goa died allegedly after drowning in the swimming pool of a hotel in North Goa district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at the hotel located in Candolim area on Tuesday following which police received a call, Calangute police inspector Dattaguru Sawant told reporters.

The body was later sent for an autopsy, he said.

The boy and his parents had arrived in Goa a couple of days back, police said.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 12:25 [IST]