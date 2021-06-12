SBI Kavach Personal Loan Scheme: Check loan term, interest rate, How to apply online

YouTube
    New Delhi, June 12: In a bid to help thousand of people hit by the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the State Bank of India has introduced a collateral-free loan called 'Kavach Personal Loan' for its customers to take guard of your expenses towards COVID treatment".

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    SBI Kavach Personal Loan will help customers to "avail loans up to Rs 5 lakh at an effective interest rate of 8.5 percent per annum for 60 months which is inclusive of three months moratorium.

    The loan is being provided "under the collateral-free personal loan category and comes at the cheapest rate of interest under this segment. Also, all the expenses incurred towards the treatment of Covid 19 shall also reimbursed by the bank as per the scheme details.

    SBI Kavach Personal Loan Features

    SBI Kavach Personal Loan Purpose

    For Covid treatment of self or family member who are found Covid Positive on or after 01.04.2021

    SBI Kavach Personal Loan Channel:

    Branch channel
    Digital channel (Pre-approved through YONO)
    Target Group : Customers of the Bank such as Salaried, non-Salaried as well as Pensioners
    Loan facility : Term Loan
    Disbursement : Credit to Salary/ Pension/ SB account of the customer
    CIC (CIBIL CV Score) : As per Bank's internal policy
    Processing fee : NIL
    Security : NIL
    Pre-payment Penalty : NIL
    Foreclosure Charges : NIL

    SBI Kavach Personal Loan Amount

    Minimum: Rs. 25,000 & Maximum: Rs. 5 Lakhs as per eligibility
    Reimbursement facility also available through branch channel
    The loan will be over and above the existing loans, if any

    SBI Kavach Personal Loan Tenure

    60 months (including 3 months moratorium)
    Loan to be repaid in 57 EMIs, including interest charged during Moratorium

    SBI Kavach Personal Loan Rate of interest (Fixed)

    8.50% at present (minimum 100 bps lower than similar unsecured product of the Bank)

    SBI Kavach Personal Loan Repayment Mode

    Standing Instruction (SI) on the Salary/ Pension/ SB/CA account

    SBI Kavach Personal Loan: How to apply online

    The Kavach Personal Loan is available at the SBI branches as well as through the Digital channel (Pre-approved through YONO). One can avail Pre-approved Personal loans instantly at their convenience on 24×7 basis through YONO app in a few click.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 12, 2021, 18:19 [IST]
