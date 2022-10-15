Nagaland lottery results: Check winning numbers for 98th draw of Dear Mars Saturday Weekly

In multi-vehicle crash’s 1 killed two injured in Delhi

New Delhi

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 15: The results of Nagaland's 98th draw of Dear Mars Saturday Weekly Lottery have been announced at 6 pm on Saturday.

The winner of the first prize will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize is Rs 9,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 6.

1st Prize ₹1 Crore/- 86C 70052 (Including Super Prize Amt)

Consolation Prize 1000/- 70052 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize ₹9000/-

02677 14240 18931 25926 29690 36295 45574 52752 69292 77101

3rd Prize ₹450/-

0997 1557 1792 4351 4402 4830 5967 9049 9170 9408

4th Prize ₹250/-

0030 1373 3005 3231 4036 5027 6048 6391 9171 9513

5th Prize ₹120/-

0010 1289 2113 2854 4235 5108 5908 6527 7427 9208

0068 1358 2122 2903 4252 5291 5911 6656 7445 9227

0093 1391 2177 3054 4285 5381 6015 6907 7518 9234

0126 1425 2283 3078 4408 5446 6029 7008 7617 9275

0223 1443 2443 3173 4451 5528 6117 7010 7627 9357

0620 1447 2449 3179 4644 5613 6159 7037 7650 9533

0891 1592 2586 3253 4759 5714 6183 7200 7667 9597

0994 1929 2611 3337 4776 5747 6449 7301 8262 9639

1100 1956 2715 3999 4804 5803 6452 7353 8663 9755

1253 2091 2843 4134 4945 5847 6474 7396 9083 9768

Saturday, October 15, 2022