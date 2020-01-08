  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 08: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), is likely to unveil two Bharat Darshan Special tourist trains from here covering Jyotirlinga temples and Ramayana related places across the country.

    The 13-day Mahashivratri Nava Jyotirlinga Special Express will leave on February 19 while the 14-day Ramayana Yatra Special Express will leave on March 5.

    IRCTC to unveil Ramayana, Nava Jyotirlinga Yatras for pilgrims: Check fare, itinerary and more

    The cost of the package for Jyotirlinga Special will be Rs 15,320 per person and that of Ramayana Yatra Rs 15,990.

    IRCTC was also offering a rail tour package to Shridi every Wednesdays from Chennai.

    'Only Agarwal Vaish Community': IRCTC sacks HR for recruiting candidates on caste lines

    More than 370 Bharat Darshan tourist trains had been operated by the IRCTC since it's inception in 1999.

    For itinerary and more details visit www.irctctourism.com

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 12:43 [IST]
