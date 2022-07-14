Happy Sawan 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to send your loved ones

New Delhi, July 14: Shravan month, commonly known as Sawan or Shravan Maas, is the fifth month of the Hindu Calendar, which generally comes between July to August as per the Gregorian calendar.

It is believed that the person who observes fast every Monday during this month, gets all his wishes fulfilled with the blessings of Lord Shiva. This year, the month of Sawan starts from 14 July and will end on 12 August on Shravan Purnima.

On this pious and auspicious occasion of Sawan Month 2022, here's a list of the messages, best quotes, wishes for you to share with your loved ones.

Let your purest prayers reach the feet of the lord and elevate your fortunes this month of Sawan! May God's plans and your desires stay aligned always. Wishing you peace and joy during Shravan. May the glory of Lord Shiva banish all your worries and help you overcome your fears. As this holy month starts, may your family be blessed with happiness and prosperity. Happy Sawan 2022!

May the almighty Lord Shiva bless you and your family with good health and happiness! Happy Sawan!

Happy Sawan 2022! As this month starts may Lord Shiva give you the strength to cross every hurdle in your life and also bless you with good health and prosperity.

