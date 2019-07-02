  • search
    CGBSE Revaluation Results 2019: Direct links to check 10th, 12th revaluation, re-totalling result

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 02: The CGBSE Revaluation Results 2019 have been declared. THe same is also available on the official website.

    The Class 10 and Class 12 re-totalling results were declared by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education. The annual exam results were declared on May 10 for nearly 6.5 lakh students. The results are available on cgbse.nic.in.

    Direct link to Check 10th revaluation result: http://vidia.cgbse.nic.in/result/hsrv19.aspx

    Direct link to Check 10th re-totalling result: http://vidia.cgbse.nic.in/result/hsrt19.aspx

    Direct link to Check 12th revaluation result: http://vidia.cgbse.nic.in/result/hrrv19.aspx

    Direct link to Check 12th re-totalling result: http://vidia.cgbse.nic.in/result/hrrt19.aspx

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 8:41 [IST]
