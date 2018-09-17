Uttar Pradesh: No holiday on Vishwakarma Puja for government schools

Lucknow, Sep 17: The holiday on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja has been slashed for all government primary schools in Uttar Pradesh.

Viswakarma puja is generally held on September 17 every year. Till last year, the schools used to remain closed on Vishwakarma Jayanti.

UP's Basic Shiksha Parishad Secretary Ruby Singh, in a letter has asked all basic education officers to ensure the schools remain open on September 17 and to hold programmes to apprise students about the teachings of the Maharaj.

Vishwakarma Puja, also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti, Biswakarma Puja or Biswa Karma Puja, is celebrated on September 17 every year. The day marks the birth of Hindu God Vishwakarma, the 'architect' of the gods.

The festival is celebrated primarily in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, Jharkhand, Bihar, Tripura, and Odisha.​

For More Lucknow News, Click Here