  • search

Uttar Pradesh: No holiday on Vishwakarma Puja for government schools

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Lucknow, Sep 17: The holiday on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja has been slashed for all government primary schools in Uttar Pradesh.

    Viswakarma puja is generally held on September 17 every year. Till last year, the schools used to remain closed on Vishwakarma Jayanti.

    Uttar Pradesh: No holiday on Vishwakarma Puja for government schools
    Representational Image

    UP's Basic Shiksha Parishad Secretary Ruby Singh, in a letter has asked all basic education officers to ensure the schools remain open on September 17 and to hold programmes to apprise students about the teachings of the Maharaj.

    Vishwakarma Puja, also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti, Biswakarma Puja or Biswa Karma Puja, is celebrated on September 17 every year. The day marks the birth of Hindu God Vishwakarma, the 'architect' of the gods.

    The festival is celebrated primarily in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, Jharkhand, Bihar, Tripura, and Odisha.​

    For More Lucknow News, Click Here

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh holiday vishwakarma

    Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 10:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 17, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue