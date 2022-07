UP Board UPMSP 10th 12th Result 2022 soon: Direct link, how to check and more details

Lucknow

pti-PTI

Ballia, Jul 4: A 52-year-old man was stabbed to death in Dubhad village here by his nephew allegedly over property dispute, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Singh, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari said.

The accused Pritam was arrested on Sunday, they said.

PTI