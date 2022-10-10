SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav to be cremated at native village on Tuesday

UP: Two electrocuted to death at Durga Puja pandal

Lucknow, Oct 10: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav will be cremated in Saifai, his native village in Etawah district, on Tuesday around 3 pm, party has said.

Mulayam, 82, died on Monday in a private hospital in Gurugram at 8.16 am after a prolonged illness.

"The body of netaji is being taken to Saifai. On Oct 11, he will be cremated at around 3 pm," Samajwadi Party said.

