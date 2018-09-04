  • search

Class 11 boy killed by unidentified men outside school

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 4: A class 11 student was shot dead by unidentified miscreants outside his school in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Tuesday (Sep 3), police said. The deceased was identified as Preyanshu, a resident of Dungar village in the district.

    Representational photo
    Representational photo

    He was shot dead this morning outside National Inter College, Kandhla, Circle Officer Rajesh Tiwari said, adding police rushed to the spot and started a hunt to nab the absconding accused. Meanwhile, security has been tightened and extra police force deployed in the area, Tiwari said.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    school murder shooting

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue