South Indian Bank's Administrative Block-2's foundation stone laid today in Kochi

Kochi

By Vishal S

Kochi, July 01: The foundation stone laying ceremony of the South Indian Bank's Administrative Block II was held in Kochi, Kerala, on Monday. The new 2 lakh sq. ft facility will have more than 1500 seats and will house all the centralized processing centres operating from different premises in the state.

The ceremony w held at Rajagiri Valley, Kakkanad, Kochi.

Foundation stone was laid jointly by Managing Director and CEO of the South Indian Bank VG Mathew, and Chairman of the bank Salim Gangadharan. EVP (Operations) Thomas Joseph K and Raphael T.J., CGM and CIO also graced the occasion.