Xi Jinping outlines guiding principles for China’s foreign affairs

Written By:
    Chinese President Xi Jinping, one of the most powerful statesmen in the current international affairs, on Saturday, June 23, outlined the guiding principles for his country's diplomatic work during a foreign affairs conference, China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping

    Jinping, who became China's president for lifetime in March this year, said Beijing's foreign policy should aim at a "national rejuvenation" and "creation of a community which has a shared future" and that China should play an influential role in improving the global governance system and set up a better network between international partners, the CGTN report said.

    Xi, whose country has played a key role in the peace initiative in the Korean Peninsula recently, said foreign affairs should be based around three aspects, the report added:

    First, have an in-depth understanding of history to get a grasp of the current global trends.

    Second, focus on diplomatic efforts but not at the cost of getting lost amid transformations in the overall situation.

    Third and finally, be aware of the role China is playing in world affairs.

    He said it is key to understand the evolving nature of the world as it has undergone big changes. He opined while the world today was inching towards multi-polarity, the relations between major powers saw some change in equations.

    Xi also stressed on China's much-discussed Belt and Road Initiative saying it should strive for cooperation under the framework. He also said Beijing should maintain stable relations with major powers, have deep friendships with its neighbours and join hands with developing nations, CGTN added.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 24, 2018, 16:13 [IST]
