Will immediately enforce UN sanction on Masood Azhar: Pakistan

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Islamabad, May 01: Reacting to the listing of Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson said that it will 'immediately enforce UN sanctions' imposed on JeM chief Masood Azhar.

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar was listed as a global terrorist by the United Nations on Wednesday, 1 May, after the UN's Sanctions Committee held a meeting amid indications that China could lift its hold on the proposal to blacklist Azhar.

This comes a day after Beijing said that the vexed issue of designating Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN will be "properly resolved."