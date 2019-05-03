  • search
    Post the listing, Pak orders freezing of Masood Azhar’s assets

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Islamabad, May 03: Pakistan has issued an official order to freeze the assets of and impose a travel ban on JeM chief Masood Azhar after the UN declared him a "global terrorist".

    Pakistan-based Azhar is also banned from selling or purchasing arms and ammunition.

    Post the listing, Pak orders freezing of Masood Azhar’s assets

    The UN sanctions committee on the Islamic State and al-Qaida on Wednesday announced the designation of Azhar, leader of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), over its ties to al-Qaida.

    'Breakthrough' in Masood Azhar case struck during Imran Khan's China trip: Report

    The JeM has claimed responsibility for the Pulwama suicide attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers and led to a spike in military tensions between India and Pakistan.

    Pakistan's foreign ministry, in a notification issued Wednesday said: "the Federal Government is pleased to order that the Resolution 2368 (2017) be fully implemented" against Azhar.

    The government directed officials to take actions "as appropriate for the implementation of sanctions" against the JeM chief, according to the notification.

    The UN designated Azhar as a "global terrorist" after China lifted its hold on a proposal by the US, the UK and France to blacklist him.

    China's support in Azhar's ban will better ties between two countries: MEA

    The US, the UK and France had moved the proposal to designate Azhar as a "global terrorist" in the UN Security Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee in February, just days after the deadly Pulwama terror attack carried out by the JeM in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Pakistan foreign office spokesman Mohammad Faisal on Wednesday said that Pakistan would "immediately enforce the sanctions" imposed on Azhar.

    A veto-wielding permanent member of the UNSC, China was the sole hold-out in the 15-nation body on the bid to blacklist Azhar, blocking attempts by placing a "technical hold" and asking for "more time to examine" the proposal.

    Friday, May 3, 2019, 10:05 [IST]
