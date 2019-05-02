  • search
    Should BJP avoid making Masood Azhar's listing as a poll issue?

    The UN listing of Azhar has come as a shot in the arm for BJP's "flagging" election campaign.

    Shortly the news of Azhar being finally designated as a terrorist on the UNSC's sanctions list, the BJP hailed the "historic decision" as an accomplishment of the Modi government, emphasising its poll slogan of 'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai'.

    
    File Photo of Masood Azhar

    The decision of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)to finally designate Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist is definitely a major diplomatic victory for India.

    But, the timing of the news, where Narendra Modi has tried to project himself as a Prime Minister who can decisively crack down on Pakistan's terror apparatus, cannot be ignored.

    The UNSC decision and the manner in which the BJP went on to capitalise saying it is not good news for the Opposition hints at the BJP's poll narrative in the coming days.

    With over 150 seats nearly 80 per cent of which are currently held by the BJP still left for polling, it is expected that Azhar will now prominently feature in PM Modi's poll speeches.

    Is it right on part of Modi government to take credit for Azhar's listing or should Should BJP avoid making this a poll issue? What's your take?

