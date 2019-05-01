  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Masood Azhar declared terrorist by UN: Big diplomatic victory for India

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 01: The United Nations has declared Jaish-e-Mohammad chief as a terrorist. The listing of Azhar comes after China removed its technical hold at the United Nations Security Council.

    Masood Azhar declared terrorist by UN

    China had indicated that the issue relating to Maulana Masood Azhar will be properly resolved. The issue relating to the listing of Azhar the chief of the Jaish-e-Mohammad at the UN has been a contentious one with China being the stumbling block on several occasions.

    In the aftermath of the attacks at Pathankot, Uri, Pulwama, India has rallied several nations to get Azhar listed. China being a veto wielding permanent member of the UN Security Council had however blocked India's move.

    Will China release its hold on Masood Azhar?]

    This time, there was a lot of pressure on China internationally and India was hopeful that its diplomatic moves on this issue would see a change in stand.

    "I can only say that I believe that this will be properly resolved," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang had told a media briefing.

    "Regarding the listing issue in the 1267 Committee, we have expressed our position many times and I just want to stress two points," Geng said answering a number of questions on Azhar's issue.

    "First, we support the listing issue being settled within the 1267 committee through dialogue and consultation and I believe this is the consensus of most members. Second, the relevant consultations are going on within the committee and has achieved some progress. Third, I believe, with the joint efforts of all parties, this issue can be properly resolved, he had also said.

    India's Ambassador to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin said 'big, small, all join together. Masood Azhar designated as a terrorist in UN Sanctions list.'

    lok-sabha-home

    More MASOOD AZHAR News

    Read more about:

    masood azhar terrorist pakistan

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue