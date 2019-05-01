Masood Azhar declared terrorist by UN: Big diplomatic victory for India

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 01: The United Nations has declared Jaish-e-Mohammad chief as a terrorist. The listing of Azhar comes after China removed its technical hold at the United Nations Security Council.

China had indicated that the issue relating to Maulana Masood Azhar will be properly resolved. The issue relating to the listing of Azhar the chief of the Jaish-e-Mohammad at the UN has been a contentious one with China being the stumbling block on several occasions.

In the aftermath of the attacks at Pathankot, Uri, Pulwama, India has rallied several nations to get Azhar listed. China being a veto wielding permanent member of the UN Security Council had however blocked India's move.

This time, there was a lot of pressure on China internationally and India was hopeful that its diplomatic moves on this issue would see a change in stand.

"I can only say that I believe that this will be properly resolved," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang had told a media briefing.

"Regarding the listing issue in the 1267 Committee, we have expressed our position many times and I just want to stress two points," Geng said answering a number of questions on Azhar's issue.

"First, we support the listing issue being settled within the 1267 committee through dialogue and consultation and I believe this is the consensus of most members. Second, the relevant consultations are going on within the committee and has achieved some progress. Third, I believe, with the joint efforts of all parties, this issue can be properly resolved, he had also said.

India's Ambassador to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin said 'big, small, all join together. Masood Azhar designated as a terrorist in UN Sanctions list.'