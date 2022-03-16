YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    US President Biden to visit Europe next week for face-to-face talks with European leaders

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Mar 16: US President, Joe Biden will visit Europe next week for face-to-face talks with European leaders. White House press secretary Jen Psaki yesterday said that Biden will meet with European leaders at an extraordinary NATO summit in Brussels on the 24th of this month. He will also attend a scheduled European Council summit.

    US President Biden to visit Europe next week for face-to-face talks with European leaders

    The White House announced the President's travel shortly before Biden signed a bill providing 13.6 billion US dollars in additional military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine as part of a 1.5 trillion US dollars government spending measure.

    Biden's trip follows Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to eastern flank NATO countries of Poland and Romania last week to discuss with leaders the growing refugee crisis in eastern Europe and to underscore the Biden administration's support for NATO allies.

    More JOE BIDEN News  

    Read more about:

    joe biden european countries

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 12:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 16, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X