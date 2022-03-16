Not all our allies currently in position to join us: US official on banning import of Russian oil

US President Biden to visit Europe next week for face-to-face talks with European leaders

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, Mar 16: US President, Joe Biden will visit Europe next week for face-to-face talks with European leaders. White House press secretary Jen Psaki yesterday said that Biden will meet with European leaders at an extraordinary NATO summit in Brussels on the 24th of this month. He will also attend a scheduled European Council summit.

The White House announced the President's travel shortly before Biden signed a bill providing 13.6 billion US dollars in additional military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine as part of a 1.5 trillion US dollars government spending measure.

Biden's trip follows Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to eastern flank NATO countries of Poland and Romania last week to discuss with leaders the growing refugee crisis in eastern Europe and to underscore the Biden administration's support for NATO allies.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 12:27 [IST]