YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    US Elections 2020: Oct 15 debate stands cancelled

    By
    |

    Washington, Oct 10: After Donald Trump rejected a decision by the nonpartisan commission, the October 15 debate with Joe Biden has been cancelled.

    The organisers had sought to hold a virtual event to guard against the spread of COVID-19. However Trump rejected that format. Trump's team said that the doctor said he would be cleared to hold public events from Saturday. The commission however said it would not reverse its decision not to have the candidates on stage together.

    US Elections 2020: Oct 15 debate stands cancelled
    US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden.

    Trump, 74, and First Lady Melania tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The president was taken to a military hospital for treatment, which the White House said was taken as a "matter of abundance caution".

    US Presidential Election 2020: Voting Date, Result, election process, candidate List, prediction

    After spending four days, he came back to the White House on Monday. His doctors say he has had no fever since last Friday.

    In a memorandum issued on Thursday night, White House physician Dr Sean Conley said, "Today, the president completed his course of therapy for COVID-19 as prescribed by his team of physicians."

    Since returning home, his physical exam has remained stable and devoid of any indications to suggest progression of illness. Overall he''s responded extremely well to treatment, without evidence on examination of adverse therapeutic effects, he wrote in the memo.

    US elections 2020: Is Donald Trump still contagious?

    "Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday''s diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the president''s safe return to public engagements at that time," Dr Conley said.

    More US ELECTIONS News

    Read more about:

    us elections donald trump

    Story first published: Saturday, October 10, 2020, 8:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 10, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X