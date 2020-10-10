US Elections 2020: Oct 15 debate stands cancelled

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Oct 10: After Donald Trump rejected a decision by the nonpartisan commission, the October 15 debate with Joe Biden has been cancelled.

The organisers had sought to hold a virtual event to guard against the spread of COVID-19. However Trump rejected that format. Trump's team said that the doctor said he would be cleared to hold public events from Saturday. The commission however said it would not reverse its decision not to have the candidates on stage together.

Trump, 74, and First Lady Melania tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The president was taken to a military hospital for treatment, which the White House said was taken as a "matter of abundance caution".

US Presidential Election 2020: Voting Date, Result, election process, candidate List, prediction

After spending four days, he came back to the White House on Monday. His doctors say he has had no fever since last Friday.

In a memorandum issued on Thursday night, White House physician Dr Sean Conley said, "Today, the president completed his course of therapy for COVID-19 as prescribed by his team of physicians."

Since returning home, his physical exam has remained stable and devoid of any indications to suggest progression of illness. Overall he''s responded extremely well to treatment, without evidence on examination of adverse therapeutic effects, he wrote in the memo.

US elections 2020: Is Donald Trump still contagious?

"Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday''s diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the president''s safe return to public engagements at that time," Dr Conley said.