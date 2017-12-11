Jerusalem move: Palestinians 'walking away' from talks, says US

Jerusalem, December 11: Palestinian Authority was accused by the United States for "walking away" from a chance to discuss peace in the Middle East by snubbing Vice President Mike Pence on an upcoming visit.

US Vice President Mike Pence. PTI file photo
"It's unfortunate that the Palestinian Authority is walking away again from an opportunity to discuss the future of the region," Jarrod Agen, Pence's deputy chief of staff, said in a statement.

The comments come after the Palestinian Authority said that its president Mahmud Abbas would refuse to meet Pence later this month in protest at the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital. 

