    Uorfi Javed detained in Dubai for shooting in public in revealing outfit

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Dubai, Dec 21: TV personality Uorfi Javed, who often garners hit headlines with her strange choice of dresses, is reportedly detained in Dubai.

    According to reports, she was held by authorities for shooting a video in a revealing outfit in public. The former Bigg Boss Hindi contestant had travelled to Dubai recently on work.

    Uorfi Javed

    "She had shot a video for her Instagram in an outfit made by her, which was revealing as per the people here in Dubai. The fact that there is no problem with the outfit but where she shot the video was an open area and they don't consider it to be allowed to wear what she wore. She is being questioned by the police. Let's see what happens," a source told ETimes.

    Uorfi Javed calls Chetan Bhagat 'pervert', shares screenshots of #MeToo allegations against himUorfi Javed calls Chetan Bhagat 'pervert', shares screenshots of #MeToo allegations against him

    She has been in Dubai for over a week and sharing about her stay on her social media pages. She was diagnosed with laryngitis and rushed to a hospital when her health deteriorated. “This doctor finally diagnosed that I am suffering from Laryngitis and tonsillitis," Uorfi claimed in the video.

    X