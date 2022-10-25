First Indian-origin Rishi Sunak appointed Britain's PM by King Charles III

oi-Madhuri Adnal

London, Oct 25: Rishi Sunak has become British prime minister after being asked to form a government by King Charles III. Sunak met the king at Buckingham Palace, who had just accepted the resignation of Liz Truss.

He will then make his first prime ministerial address on the steps of 10 Downing Street and he is expected to be joined by wife Akshata Murty and daughters Krishna and Anoushka.

in his first address as Prime Minister-elect on Monday, Sunak said,"The UK is a great country, but there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge.''

#WATCH | The UK PM-designate #RishiSunak arrives at Buckingham Palace in London to meet King Charles III.



(Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/B40LdVwke4 — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

"We now need stability and unity and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together; because that is the only way we will overcome the challenges we face and build a better, more prosperous future for our children and our grandchildren," he said as reported by news agency PTI.

Rishi Sunak to take charge as UK PM after meeting King Charles

Sunak, who describes himself as a "proud Hindu", is the UK's first Prime Minister of South Asian heritage and the youngest for more than 200 years at the age of 42.

Sunak's victory in the Tory leadership race came at the end of a dramatic few days in Westminster since Truss resigned last Thursday in the wake of a disastrous tax-cutting mini-budget and several policy U-turns.

Meanwhile, outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss will chair her final Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street and then visits the Buckingham Palace to formally tender her resignation to the 73-year-old monarch.