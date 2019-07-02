UK court grants Vijay Mallya permission to appeal against extradition

oi-Vikas SV

London, July 02: UK's Royal Courts of Justice on Tuesday reportedly granted permission to liquor baron Vijay Mallya to appeal against the extradition case.

Had the court denied Mallya permission to appeal, then he would have had to be extradited within 28 days. This is a reprieve of sorts for Mallya who has already lost a UK High Court "leave to appeal" on paper, leading to an oral hearing of his renewal application.

On April 11, he applied for an oral hearing to argue his case which was listed for today. His lawyers were to take a stand that the order of Westminster court judge Emma Arbuthnot was erroneous in sending his case to Home Secretary Sajid Javid to order his extradition.

A two-member bench of Justices George Leggatt and Andrew Popplewell of the Administrative Court division of the Royal Courts of Justice is hearing the arguments of Mallya's counsel Clare Montgomery and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) arguing on behalf of India.