Hit by economic chaos, all ministers in Sri Lanka resign with immediate effect

Sri Lanka in turmoil: Gotabaya calls all parties to join ministry and find solution

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka are victims of the Chinese debt trap

Sri Lanka: Nationwide curfew lifted today morning amid economic crisis

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Colombo, Apr 04: A new Sri Lankan Cabinet is expected to be sworn in on Monday after all 26 Ministers resigned with immediate effect late on Sunday night.

Over 6oo people were arrested in Sri Lanka's Western Province on Sunday for violating a 36-hour nationwide curfew and trying to stage an anti-government rally to protest the country's worst economic crisis.

In an apparent move to block the planned protest, the Sri Lankan government imposed a 36-hour curfew on Saturday. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa issued a special gazette notification late on Friday night, declaring a public emergency in Sri Lanka with immediate effect from April 1.

In an apparent move to block the planned protest, the Sri Lankan government imposed a 36-hour curfew on Saturday. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa issued a special gazette notification late on Friday night, declaring a public emergency in Sri Lanka with immediate effect from April 1.

"I consider that it is necessary to maintain public order in the areas....direct that no person shall be on any public road, railway, public park, public recreation ground or other public ground or the seashore in such areas from 1800 hour of April 2, 2022, to 0600 hours of April 4, 2022, except under the authority of a written permit granted," he said.

The government on Sunday barred gatherings and ordered internet service providers to restrict social media access, tightening curbs amid planned demonstrations calling for President Rajapaksa's ouster over soaring living costs and a foreign exchange crisis.

The move to block social media platforms has come in for criticism from the government's own ranks.

Dialog Telecom, a leading service provider, said access to Facebook, Messenger, YouTube, WhatsApp, Viber, Twitter, IMO, Instagram, Telegram, Snapchat and TikTok have been restricted.

Namal Rajapaksa, the sports minister and President Rajapaksa's nephew, told reporters that the blockade was useless as many people would use VPNs to access social media sites.

The blockade came on a request from the defence ministry to the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority.

The government's blockade of social media platforms forced top government information communications technology official Oshada Senanayake to resign.

"I am sorry I could not do more but circumstances are such and as I always said I would vehemently stand by my principles and ethos I believe in," he tweeted.

The island nation is undergoing the worst economic crisis in history which has led to a severe shortage of food and fuel as the country it runs out of dollars to pay for imports. The public has been suffering for weeks with long lines for fuel, cooking gas, essentials in short supply and long hours of power cuts.

Rajapaksa has defended his government's actions, saying the foreign exchange crisis was not his making and the economic downturn was largely pandemic driven.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, April 4, 2022, 9:19 [IST]