Sri Lanka Crisis: Speaker recognises ousted Ranil Wickremesinghe as PM

By
    Colombo, Oct 28: Sri Lankan Speaker Karu Jayasuriya on Sudnay, 28 October, recognised Ranil Wickremesinghe as Prime Minister, three days after he was sacked by the President.

    The country's President Maithripala Sirisena sacked the prime minister and his Cabinet and replaced him with a former strongman - creating what some observers said could be a constitutional crisis in the South Asian island nation.

    The president also suspended Parliament on Sunday morning, adding to the growing political crisis in the South Asian island nation.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 28, 2018, 15:24 [IST]
