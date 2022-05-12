Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe? 5-time former PM to be next prime minister of Sri Lanka

Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

Colombo, May 12: Sri Lanka's senior politician Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has just one seat in the 225-member Parliament, has been appointed the next Prime Minister of the island nation.

He replaced Mahinda Rajapaksa, who stepped down from the position following a massive public protest due to the economic crisis, on Monday.

Wickremesinghe, who has served as the country's prime minister for four times, was in October 2018 fired from the post of prime minister by then President Maithripala Sirisena. However, he was reinstalled as the prime minister by Sirisena after two months.