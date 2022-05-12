YouTube
    Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Colombo, May 12: Sri Lanka's senior politician Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has just one seat in the 225-member Parliament, has been appointed the next Prime Minister of the island nation.

    Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

    He replaced Mahinda Rajapaksa, who stepped down from the position following a massive public protest due to the economic crisis, on Monday.

    Wickremesinghe, who has served as the country's prime minister for four times, was in October 2018 fired from the post of prime minister by then President Maithripala Sirisena. However, he was reinstalled as the prime minister by Sirisena after two months.

    X