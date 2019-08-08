  • search
    Prisoner who tried to escape in female disguise found dead in his cell

    Brasilia, Aug 08: A Brazilian man, who was sentenced to decades in prison for drug trafficking has died in his cell after a failed attempt to escape while disguised as a woman on Tuesday.

    Reportedly, he did suicide, according to a prison statement, which also says an investigation has been opened.

    Prisoner who tried to escape in female disguise found dead in his cell

    The prison officials informed that Clauvino da Silva, 42, appeared to have taken his own life. He was serving a 73 year sentence for drug dealing.

    Da Silva disguised himself as his 19-year-old daughter hoping to escape from the high security prison where he was detained. The prison guards recorded the convicted drug dealer taking off his clothes, when they noticed it was not the man's daughter.

    The video was then released by Brazil's prison authorities, after that it went viral on social media.

    Images of da Silva's escape ruse, a silicone mask with long black hair and a teenage themed t-shirt, made headlines throughout Brazil.

    A video released by a local lawmaker shows what might appear to be a young woman with long black hair. One of the guards lifts off the black wig, a silicone mask and the rest of the disguise. Underneath is a man in his 40s. When asked, he says his name.

    Da Silva, nicknamed "Baixinho," was a leader of the Red Command, which The Associated Press calls "one of the most powerful criminal groups in Brazil that controlled drug trafficking in a large part of Rio."

