  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Prince William to visit New Zealand to honor the Mosque attack victims

    By PTI
    |

    London, Mar 28: Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince William will visit New Zealand to honor the victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks.

    A file photo
    A file photo

    The palace said Wednesday that William will make the trip in late April at the request of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and on behalf of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

    The palace says he will meet with survivors and others affected by the attacks. It says more details will be released before the trip begins.

    [Split paths imminent for royal brothers Prince William and Harry: Report]

    A white supremacist shot and killed 50 worshippers at two Christchurch mosques on March 15.

    PTI

    More NEW ZEALAND News

    Read more about:

    new zealand prince william mosque

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue